NEW YORK (PIX11) — Showers and thunderstorms early Monday will give way to partly sunny skies in the afternoon with a high temperature of 85 in the city, and mid-80s in the suburbs.

Tuesday will be partly cloudy with a chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms during the afternoon as an area of low pressure moves through the region. The high temperature will be 83 in the city, and mid-80s in the suburbs.

Wednesday will be partly cloudy and continued warm as high pressure will move offshore into the Atlantic. The high temperature will be 82 in the city, the low 80s in the suburbs.

Thursday will be partly sunny with a chance of late-day showers as another front will move through the region. The high temperature will be 76 in the city, and upper 70s in the suburbs.

Friday will be partly cloudy with a chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms as another front will move through the region. The high temperature will be 86 in the city, mid-80s in the suburbs.