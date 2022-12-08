NEW YORK (PIX11) — A day after reaching nearly 60 degrees in the Big Apple, temperatures rose to above-normal levels across the five boroughs.

Central Park clocked in with a high of 55 degrees, nine degrees above normal. It was the third day in a row and the fourth time this month that we saw temperatures of 50 degrees or higher. Peeks of the sun were seen throughout the day, but the clouds largely ruled the skies.

Expect conditions to cool down as we make our way into the evening hours. Temperatures will drop into the low and mid-40s in many locations, and skies will become partly cloudy. Some additional clearing is possible north and west of the city,

Expect bright skies and seasonably cold conditions Friday. Afternoon highs will be in the low to mid-40s. Clouds will then increase on Saturday ahead of another storm system scheduled to arrive on Sunday.