NEW YORK (PIX11) — As the Labor Day weekend continues, humidity levels and temperatures are expected to be on the rise. Highs for the city on Sunday will be near 86 degrees, and in the upper 70s to mid-80s for the suburbs.

The day will also be noticeably muggier than Saturday, and it’s likely to remain that way through Tuesday.

Rain chances will increase as well with a cold front approaching the area. An isolated shower or storm is possible for parts of the region later today, but steadier and more widespread rain is likely from Labor Day afternoon through Tuesday evening.

On average, these storms are likely to produce 1-2 inches of rainfall across the area, with heavier totals possible in isolated storms. The rainfall is still desperately needed across the tri-state as most of the region still sits about 4-8 inches below normal since the beginning of June.

Brighter and drier conditions can be expected on Wednesday through Friday.