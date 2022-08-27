NEW YORK (PIX11) — Despite a small thunderstorm development in SNJ, it was another exceptional start to the weekend — hot and slightly humid but no complaints!

Sunday will almost be an exact replica of Saturday, but maybe just a smidge cooler. No major storms are expected to develop with temperatures around the mid 80s.

The start of the workweek will begin rather quiet. Expect only a few fair-weather clouds as high pressure still remains in control on Monday. Temperatures will be in the mid to upper 80s.

We crank up the heat and humidity on Tuesday however what goes up must come; and what will be coming down is a chance of some afternoon t-storms. While Tuesday isn’t expected to be a total washout, a slow-moving cold front approaching the area will trigger off some afternoon storms; so, periods of rain and thunderstorms are expected to develop. Some of these storms could produce locally heavy downpours, gusty winds, and hail. Localized flooding is a possibly too. Temperatures on Tuesday are forecasted to be in the upper 80s to around 90 degrees for most of the region.

On Wednesday, expect a chance of some isolated afternoon t-showers as the entire system moves just offshore but not far enough that we are in the clear. The day will be a blend of clouds and of some sun at times; with an isolated shower or two. Temperatures should hoover around the mid to upper 80s.

The remainder of the week looks fairly dry with temperatures around the mid 80s.