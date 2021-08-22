NEW YORK — Henri thrashed parts of Long Island and New York City, bringing heavy rain to the region overnight, but the threat of dangerous weather conditions was not over Sunday morning.

Henri weakened slightly to a tropical storm and shifted a bit east early Sunday, but was still expected to cause flooding, topple trees and potentially create extended power outages.

The storm had top winds of 65 mph, as of 9 a.m. Sunday. It was moving north-northwest and was located about 34 miles south-southeast of Montauk Point on the tip of Long Island.

If Henri continues to wobble north-northwest, the eye of the storm should make landfall on Montauk around 10:30 a.m. If it moves more north or northeast, it would likely make landfall on Rhode Island.

The National Weather Service issued a slew of watches and warnings for the New York metropolitan region.

A hurricane warning was issued for Suffolk County, with life-threatening storm surge, flooding from heavy rainfall and damaging winds possible on Sunday.

Storm surges of 3 to 5 feet were expected along the Long Island Sound. The south shore of Long Island could experience 2 to 4 feet of storm surge and the northern New Jersey coast could be hit with 1 to 3 feet.

Dangerous rip currents and high surf will arrive Sunday and last into Monday as the storm slowly move away from the region.

A tropical storm warning was issued for Nassau County and New York City, coastal sections of Westchester and Fairfield counties as well as several counties in northern New Jersey. Those areas could see winds of 39 to 74 mph.

Several other advisories were issued for the area, including storm surge watches and warnings, flood watches and advisories and a flash flood watch.

Heavy rain from the outer bands of Henri already caused significant rainfall totals across the region, as of Sunday morning:

4.45 inches in Central Park

4.35 inches in Battery Park

6.32 inches in Brooklyn

3.39 inches in Queens

3.64 in Jersey City

Long Island could possibly see between 3 and 6 inches of rain or more. Expect flash flooding from the heavy downpours that will impact the region.

Tidal flooding: Sunday high tides

There will likely be dangerous storm surge of up to 5 feet in some locations. Storm surge-related flooding will be based on the tide cycle. There’s also a full moon, which increases the gravitational pull, which will impact tides. High tides for Sunday are:

Battery: 8:55 a.m. and 9:10 p.m.

Jamaica Bay: 9:05 a.m. and 9:22 p.m.

Sandy Hook: 8:28 a.m. and 8:45 p.m.

Jones Beach: 9:49 a.m. and 10:06 p.m.

City Island: 12:30 p.m.

Bridgeport: 11:54 a.m.