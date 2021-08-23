NEW YORK — After pelting New York and New Jersey with massive amounts of rainfall, Henri declined to a tropical depression Sunday night.

With the ground already saturated, a flood watch remains in effect for much of the tri-state area through Monday evening as Henri meanders over the region.

Moderate rain will continue throughout the day across the area, possibly becoming heavy again at times, as the storm lingers.

Experts predict Henri will settle for awhile near the New York-Connecticut border before heading back east.

River and stream flooding will be possible Monday, especially over northern New Jersey and the lower Hudson Valley.

The end appeared to be in sight Sunday evening as Henri weakened, though the storm walloped Long Island, New York City, New Jersey and much of the Northeast coastline with bands of heavy rain Sunday afternoon, sparking concerns about more flooding.

Henri will finally begin to drift out of our area on Tuesday, just as heat and humidity return to the region.

Rainfall totals

Storm rainfall totals of 5 to 10 inches will be possible over the lower Hudson Valley and portions of Connecticut.

Meanwhile, the rest of our area could see rain totals of 3 to 6 inches.

Current watches and warnings

Flood warning were issued early Monday for Orange, Rockland and Westchester counties, as well as in the Bronx and Manhattan.

In New Jersey, a flood warning is in effect for Bergen, Essex, Hudson, Middlesex, Morris and Passaic counties.

A flood watch is in effect throughout Monday for the remainder of the area, including much of Long Island and northern New Jersey.

Power outages

As of 4:30 a.m. Monday, the majority of outages were Jersey Central Power & Light customers across New Jersey, which reported over 2,400 customers in the dark.

Con Edison reported just 80 customers across New York City and Westchester without service.

PSEG only reported about 70 customers without power on Long Island early Monday.

Meanwhile, Connecticut had over 9,300 customers without service according to Eversource.