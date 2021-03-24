Heavy rain arrives Wednesday afternoon and late into the night

Tuesday saw another mild Spring day across the region as temperatures warmed into the 60s for the third straight day.

Unfortunately, we’ll have to press pause on the bright and warm conditions for Wednesday, as a low pressure storm system is expected to make its way north into the five boroughs and give us a round of wet weather.

Clouds will be on the increase throughout the morning and showers are likely to develop in any areas by noon. A heavier, steadier rain is possible in the evening, with the precipitation lasting late into the night.

The high temperature Wednesday will be 55 degrees in the city and in the low 50s in the suburbs.

Looking ahead, we’ll get a brief break from the wet weather on Thursday but the umbrellas will be needed again on Friday. A second low pressure system is expected to move in, this time from the Midwest, and give us another round of raindrops. We’ll take all the rain we can get at this point though, as this month is on pace to be the second driest March on record for New York City.

Expect conditions to dry out on Saturday under partly sunny skies. Look for temperatures in the low 60s. Cooler conditions are likely on Sunday and Monday.