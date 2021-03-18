Heavy rain through Thursday night, but sun returns Friday

NEW YORK — A potent storm system bringing tornadoes across the south will make its way up the east coast.

No severe weather is expected around here, but it will bring beneficial rain across the region. Cold air will rush in as it tapers off Friday morning, so there is a chance that it could end as snow.



On Thursday, rain will develop around 9 a.m. before becoming rather heavy through the afternoon and into the night.

A rumble of thunder cannot be ruled out as well. Temperatures will be seasonable with highs in the upper 40s.



Rainfall amounts could approach between an inch or two and that will put a dent in the deficit for the month. There has only been 0.16″ of rain for the month and that has occurred on the 1st. Normally, we should have close to 2.25″ of rain.



Cold air will rush in late Thursday night and that could cause the rain to change over to snow showers before it tapers off Friday morning. The ground temperature will be above freezing limiting any accumulations.

Perhaps a coating is possible on grassy surfaces along the coast. Further inland, some spots may get as much as an inch or two.



The rest of Friday will be a blustery one. Temperatures will only top out at around 40 degrees, but gusts to around 30 mph will make it feel more like the 20s.



The good news is that the chill will only last for one day. The weekend features a good moderation with temperatures climbing back into the 50s under sunny skies. Temperatures may climb further into the 60s by next week.