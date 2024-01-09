NEW YORK (PIX11) — An intense storm system has moved into the tri-state region and is expected to bring copious amounts of rain and wind that could be potentially dangerous.

Many of the rivers will overflow and cause more flooding, and some roads may become impassible. The winds may gust to over 60 mph, and that could bring down tree limbs and cause some power outages. That wind will also cause low-lying areas along coastal sections to deal with potentially major tidal flooding during Wednesday’s morning high tide. In all, it is a highly impactful storm and we may continue to feel its effects well beyond Tuesday night.

The rain that began during the day on Tuesday will become heavy through the evening hours. There will be several periods when the rain will turn very heavy and cause some flash flooding on area roadways. When those torrential downpours occur, the winds will kick up, possibly gusting to over 60 mph. Winds that strong will be capable of bringing down some tree limbs and cause some power outages.

The strong winds will also stir up the ocean and batter coastal areas. While minor tidal flooding is possible during Tuesday evening’s high tide, the real concern is for Wednesday morning’s high tide. Moderate to locally major flooding is expected as the tides will run some 2 feet to 2.5 feet above normal. The high surf will also batter area beaches on the South Shore of Long Island, creating beach erosion.

While much of the rain will taper off early on Tuesday morning, many of the rivers across Northern New Jersey and the Hudson Valley will continue to rise. Major flooding is expected for many of the rivers feeding the Passaic River. While not as severe, the streams feeding the Raritan River will also flood as well. In some cases, the larger rivers will continue to rise and not crest until Thursday or later before they start to subside.

While it will be quiet weatherwise on Thursday, another storm system enters the tri-state region late on Friday and into Saturday. It will also be another rain event, however, it does not look like it will bring as much rain. The flood threat will be something to look at as we get into the latter part of the week.

Much colder air moves in behind that storm with temperatures expected to drop into the 30s by Sunday. There is another storm that may slide to the region on Monday that may bring the chance of some light snow.

Breaking it all down

Tuesday evening: Rain becomes heavy with wind gusts of 40 mph to 50 mph possible. Some flash flooding is possible.

Tuesday overnight: Torrential downpours with potentially damaging winds of 60 mph. Tree limbs may fall and power outages are possible. The greatest threat of flash flooding will occur. The rain will quickly dissipate toward daybreak and the winds will ease somewhat.

Wednesday morning. A lingering shower is possible with gusty winds expected. Moderate to major coastal flooding is expected during the high tide cycle. Many of the smaller rivers should rise and go over their banks.

The rest of Wednesday and beyond: Some breaks of sun will be possible, but it will remain windy. The larger rivers will continue to rise and may not start to crest until late Wednesday or later in the week.