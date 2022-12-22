NEW YORK (PIX11) — A large complex storm system will pass to the west of the region starting Thursday, bringing unsettled weather for the next two days. A Flood Watch is in effect into Friday morning for portions of the tri-state area. A Wind Advisory is in effect through Friday evening for portions of the region. Folks can expect rain to arrive around lunchtime and become heavy at times Thursday evening. Winds will also increase later in the night. Temperatures will rise through the 40s Thursday afternoon and into the low 50s in the evening.

Friday will be rainy, windy, and mild to start with temperatures near 60 degrees in the city, and in the low 60s in the suburbs. But by evening, temperatures will plunge into the low 20s for the city, and into the upper teens in the suburbs.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Saturday will be mostly sunny, windy, and bitterly cold as high pressure brings arctic air into the region. The high temperature will be 23 in the city, and in the low 20s in the suburbs.

Sunday will be sunny and very cold as winds will continue from the northwest. The high temperature will be 26 in the city, and in the mid-20s in the suburbs.

Monday will be mostly sunny and cold as high pressure continues to dominate the weather for the region. The high temperature will be 30 in the city, and in the upper 20s to low 30s in the suburbs.

Tuesday will be sunny and chilly with temperatures in the mid-30s for much of the area.

Wednesday will be mostly sunny as high pressure will shift to the east of the region. The high temperature will be 38 in the city, and in the upper 30s in the suburbs.