Heavy rain, cooler temperatures on Thursday

The rain has made a return to the forecast.

Low pressure will pass just to the east of the area today bringing soaking rains to portions of the region.

We can expect periods of rain this afternoon, heavy at times over eastern Long Island and Connecticut.

Temperatures will be noticeably cooler with a high of 55 in the city, mid 50s in the suburbs. The normal high temperature in Central Park for today is 61 degrees.

The rain should start to taper off Thursday night and the winds will start to increase as the storm system tracks toward New England and intensifies. When all is said and done for the rain, around an inch is possible for the city, with higher amounts expected for Long Island and Connecticut. Lesser amounts of rain will fall across New Jersey as the storm tracks well east.

A good deal of clouds will remain on Friday and a shower cannot be ruled out as the storm lingers around in New England. It will also be a windy day with gusts to 25 mph expected. Temperatures will remain to be cool as a result, in the mid 50s.

A weak area of high pressure develops allowing for a generally dry weekend. There will still be some clouds, but temperatures should be able to climb back into the 60s. On Sunday, a disturbance could bring the chance of some showers late and it could linger into Monday.