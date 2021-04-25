Heavy rain and wind as storm blows through NY, NJ

NEW YORK — A storm system brought heavy rain and wind to the region Sunday morning.

Steady showers were expected to stick around through the first half of the day before tapering off in the afternoon.

The sky will clear and the wind will pick up a bit. Some wind gusts could reach up to 25 mph as the day winds down. Temperatures will reach into the mid-60s.

Monday is looking better with sunny skies and breezy winds. High temperatures will remain in the mid-60s, but a warmup is on the way.

By Wednesday, highs will likely reach into the low 80s as a summer-like dome of high pressure sets up shop to the south of the tri-state area.

