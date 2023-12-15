NEW YORK (PIX11) — After three straight days of chilly conditions, temperatures returned to the milder-than-normal levels New Yorkers have seen for most of the month.

Central Park clocked in with an afternoon high of 58 degrees, which was 14 degrees above normal. So far, nine days this month have been 50 degrees or warmer.

Look for conditions to cool down a bit as we head into the evening hours.

Temperatures will drop into the 40s in most areas, and skies will become mostly clear.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Another sunny and pleasant day will be seen tomorrow, but look for clouds to begin increasing towards evening as a coastal storm approaches the area.

We’ll stay dry through Sunday morning, but showers will develop after the noon hour and then evolve into a steady rain. Periods of heavy rain will be possible during the evening hours and into Monday morning.

In addition, winds will ramp up Sunday night with gusts of up to 60 mph possible in some coastal locations.