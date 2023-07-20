NEW YORK (PIX11) — The end of the work week will feature a system that has the potential to bring some storms that may bring some heavy downpours.

Unfortunately, the first round of rain could come down right at the start of the Friday morning rush and cause travel headaches with area roadways being flooded. It remains to be seen if any additional storms that form later in the day could also bring more downpours.

Clouds will be on the increase during the overnight hours of Thursday night. Temperatures will make their way down into the lower 70s. Towards daybreak, some storms will make their way to East Coast.

After a round of heavy downpours and strong storms in the morning, we may not be out of the woods yet. A cold front will cross through during the latter part of the day, bringing the chance for additional showers and storms. It remains to be seen if the strong storms in the morning will take some steam out of the atmosphere and keep the intensity of afternoon storms on the low side. Temperatures will be around 80 degrees.

The good news is that we have a gorgeous weekend on tap once the storms clear out. Skies will be mostly sunny through the period and very comfortable with the low humidity level. Highs during the weekend will warm back up into the mid-80s.

The humidity will creep back up early next week but remain dry. Highs will stay in the mid-80s under mostly sunny skies for Monday and Tuesday.

The next chance of showers may arrive by Wednesday, but that is still several days away.