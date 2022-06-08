An area of low pressure will make its way toward the region late Wednesday night into Thursday, bringing the potential of heavy rain and some thunderstorms. Some localized flooding could develop because of a few torrential downpours and possibly hamper the morning commute on Thursday.

Clouds will be on the increase Wednesday evening with the first chance of showers developing toward midnight. Overnight, the risk of heavy downpours will increase and continue into the morning hours. As far as temperatures go, overnight lows will end up holding in the upper 60s.

Eventually, the shower threat will diminish by the late morning hours, and the sun will make a return. As the storm exits into New England, it will intensify, allowing the winds to kick up to around 20 to 30 mph in the afternoon. Temperatures will top out in the lower 80s.

The week will end on a gorgeous note. Expect mostly sunny skies on Friday with comfortable levels of humidity and highs around 80 degrees.

Saturday looks to start out OK with partly sunny skies, but a storm will likely bring some showers and thunderstorms around for the latter part of the day. Highs will be in the lower 70. There are indications that the storms could develop later in the day and that could bump temperatures up into the upper 70s or so.

The latter part of the weekend looks better, but there are some uncertainties with a secondary system that could bring another shot of a thunderstorm in the afternoon. Highs for the day will be in the mid to upper 70s.