NEW YORK (PIX11) — The week ends on a very warm note as temperatures close to the 90-degree. Many areas to the west and north will certainly hit 90 degrees, but a cold front approaches the region from the north, bringing the risk of showers.

Compared to previous forecasts, the weekend looks more promising as a wave of low pressure that develops along the frontal boundary will form further east. As a result, what originally looked to be a gloomy weekend now looks like a relatively decent one.

Thursday night will be a warm night. However, skies will remain clear as temperatures dip only into the upper 60s.

Friday will start with sunshine, with some clouds will move in during the day. Similar to Thursday, a haze will be associated with the wildfires from Nova Scotia, causing the air quality to be less than ideal. It will be hot with the city getting close to 90 degrees. The north and west areas will have a better chance of getting into the lower 90s, but coastal sections will have a cool breeze keeping highs in the 70s and lower 80s.

A few widely scattered showers may develop during the afternoon well ahead of the front that moves in from the north. Heading into the evening, the risk of scattered showers will increase as the front crosses the region.

A cooler breeze develops behind the front for Saturday. Temperatures during the day will likely stay in the 60s for most areas. A wave of low pressure will linger off the coast, and it may bring the risk of more showers around late in the day.

There is a chance that the area of low pressure may swing back toward the coast bringing about the possibility of showers for eastern regions on Sunday. Otherwise, it will be partly cloudy, with highs in the lower 70s.