NEW YORK (PIX11) — The heat wave will continue Friday as a front will remain just offshore of the New York-New Jersey area. A heat advisory remains in effect through Sunday for much of the tri-state area. Folks can expect mostly sunny skies Friday afternoon with temperatures that will once again be well above average. The high temperature will be 94 in the city, in the mid-90s for inland areas, and in the low 90s over coastal spots.

Saturday will be sunny and hot with dangerous heat remaining in place over the entire region. The high temperature will be 97 in the city, in the mid to upper 90s over inland spots, and in the low 90s in coastal areas.

Sunday will be the hottest day of the weekend as high pressure will continue to bring heat and humidity in from the west. The high temperature will be 98 in the city, in the upper 90s to near 100 over inland New Jersey, and in the low to mid 90s for coastal spots.

Monday will be partly cloudy with thunderstorms possible later in the day as a cold front will approach the area from the west. The high temperature will be 92 in the city, and in the upper 80s in the suburbs.

Tuesday will be cloudy early followed by clearing skies in the afternoon as the area will finally see some relief from the heat. Afternoon high temperatures will be 87 in the city, and in the low to mid-80s over the suburbs.

Wednesday will be partly cloudy and a bit warmer as high pressure remains in control of the weather for the region. High temperatures will be in the mid-80s for much of the area.

Thursday will be partly sunny and warmer as high pressure moves offshore. The high temperature will be 91 in the city, and in the low 90s in the suburbs.