NEW YORK (PIX11) — Temperatures soared into the lower 90s in New York City on Thursday afternoon for the third day in a row, making it the first heat wave of the season.

Bringing an end to the heat wave is a slow-moving frontal boundary that brings some thunderstorms to the region. Unfortunately, the front is expected to become nearly stationary and keep the risk of thunderstorms around through the entire weekend.

A few thunderstorms will be possible through the evening hours on Thursday night. Much of the action will stay to the north and west of the region as the front will be slow to arrive. Any of the storms that develop may contain damaging winds and large hail. While a thunderstorm cannot be ruled out for the rest of the region, much of the night will remain quiet but humid, with lows in the lower 70s.

While the 90-degree temperatures may be gone, it will remain humid on Friday. Temperatures will top in the upper 80s on Friday afternoon, but the humidity will feel more like the low to mid 90s. More thunderstorms are expected to flare up in the afternoon for inland areas. Compared to Thursday, the storms will have a better chance of getting closer to the coast during the late afternoon and early evening hours. Also, some storms could be severe once again, with the potential for damaging winds and large hail.

Over the weekend, the nearly stationary front will remain a player. While it will be dry and partly cloudy most of the time, both days will see the chance of scattered showers and storms developing in the afternoon. While temperatures will be in the lower 80s, the humidity will still be oppressive, making it uncomfortable.

By Monday, we may see the humidity ease a touch, but the risk of a shower or thunderstorm will still be around. Expect afternoon highs to be in the lower 80s.

A ridge of high pressure may try to nose in on Tuesday, keeping the day dry. Highs are expected to be at around 80 degrees under partly cloudy skies.

Unsettled weather makes a return for Wednesday and Thursday with more showers and thunderstorms. Temperatures may back down further, with highs expected to be in the upper 70s.