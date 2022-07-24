NEW YORK (PIX11) — New Yorkers are bracing for what’s expected to be the final but most brutal of a six-day heat wave.

As this weekend marks the hottest of the year so far in the tri-state area, Sunday’s high is expected to hit 98 degrees in the afternoon with heat indices approaching or exceeding 100 degrees.

A heat advisory remains effective for most of the region until 8 pm. People in the area are being advised to limit time outdoors and remain hydrated to help reduce the risk of heat-related illness.

Expect one more day in the 90s on Monday. Fortunately, a cold front will press through the region bringing scattered showers and storms during the second half of the day.

Relief will then follow after the seven-day heat wave. On Tuesday, the area gets relief from the heat and humidity.