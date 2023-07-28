NEW YORK (PIX11)– The first heat wave should become official by Saturday as temperatures are forecasted to hit 90 degrees or above for the third day in a row.

The humidity will continue to be around and make it feel more like around 100 degrees. Ending the probable heat wave is a cold front that will bring the potential of strong to severe thunderstorms in the afternoon.

A more refreshing air mass moves in for Sunday and it will linger into the next work week. Friday night will remain to be warm and muggy.

A weak frontal boundary to the south may bring the threat of stray thunderstorms to Central and Southern New Jersey. The rest of the region should stay dry with temperatures only dropping in the upper 70s.

A stray thunderstorm cannot be ruled out on Saturday morning.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

During the middle part of the day, the sun will be out, and temperatures are expected to soar into the lower 90s and make the heat wave official. Adding in the high humidity, it will feel more like around 100 degrees once again. In the afternoon, a cold front will sweep across the region bringing in scattered showers and thunderstorms.

Some of these storms could be on the severe side with damaging wind gusts in excess of 60 mph. While a low risk, a brief tornado and some hail cannot be ruled out as well.

The storms should diminish on Saturday evening, leaving us with a pleasant Sunday. Expect partly cloudy skies and much lower humidity. It will feel delightful as temperatures top out in the lower 80s.

The pleasant stretch continues into much of next week as temperatures hold in the lower 80s. We should stay dry until possibly Friday when the system approaches.