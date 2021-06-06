Heat, humidity stick around Monday after record-breaking Sunday

NEW YORK — It was another day of record highs across the tri-state region on Sunday. While Central Park missed the mark, a record high of 97 was set at Newark, which breaks the record of 93 in 2010.

A record high of 95 was set at LGA. This breaks the 2010 record of 93 degrees. The 1968 record at Islip was broken by a degree with a reading of 90. There was also a record high of 93 at Bridgeport, which shatters the one set last year.

The warm humid air will remain for the start of the work week. Morning lows are slated to bottom out in the low 70s with areas of fog around daybreak. This will be especially noticeable near the coast and eastern Long Island.

We are also closely watching an area of low pressure moving in from the Mississippi Valley. Even though most of the day will be dry, there will be enough moisture to produce heavy downpours during the evening commute Monday.

With highs near 90 and dew points near 70, it will feel like you’re getting a steam bath when you step outside throughout the day. That sticky feel will linger through mid-week. The heat and humidity combined will make it feel more like the low to mid 90s.

For the full seven-day forecast, click here

The muggy and unsettled pattern will continue, allowing for showers and storms Tuesday and Wednesday. Then a weak cold front will arrive Wednesday night and is expected to stall south of here, allowing for the potential for periods of rain through Saturday morning.

Finally, anticipate cooler less humid air later in the week.