NEW YORK (PIX11) — A brief break from the humidity comes Wednesday as a weak front will be draped to the south of the area. Mostly sunny skies are expected to come as drier air moves into the region. The high temperature will be 88 in the city, low 90s over inland spots, mid-80s in coastal areas.

Thursday will be sunny and hot again as high pressure moves offshore bringing air from the Gulf of Mexico into the region. A Heat Advisory is in effect from noon Thursday through 8 p.m. on Friday for much of the tri-state area. The high temperature will be 94 in the city, low to mid-90s over inland regions and mid-80s for coastal spots.

Friday will be sunny early followed by increasing clouds in the afternoon as a front will move closer to the region. There is a chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms toward the evening. The high temperature will be 92 in the city, low 90s in the suburbs.

Saturday will be partly sunny with a chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms as high pressure remains in control of the weather for the area. The high temperature will be 87 in the city, upper 80s in the suburbs.

Sunday will be sunny, hot, & humid as winds will continue to bring air in from the south. The high temperature will be 91 in the city, low 90s in the suburbs.

Monday will be partly sunny with afternoon showers and thunderstorms. Temperatures will once again be well above average with a high of 93 in the city, low 90s in the suburbs.

Tuesday will be partly cloudy and not as hot as an onshore wind will develop during the afternoon. The high temperature will be 86 in the city, low 80s in the suburbs.