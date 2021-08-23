Heat is on for the tri-state area

After breaking numerous rainfall records and causing flooding issues all across the tri-state area, Henri is finally beginning to make its way out of the region. Henri is not going out quietly though as the tropical system continues to dump rain over portions of Connecticut and eastern Long Island.

Henri ended up leaving behind about 3 to 6 inches of rain over most of the five boroughs and Long Island, but some locations saw close to 10 inches of the wet stuff. The highest rainfall reported was in Queens with 9.85 inches: coming in second was Boerum Hill with 9.43 inches, and South Slope took third with 9.10 inches. Central Park collected 7.84 inches in their rain gauge.

New Jersey ended up being hit hard as well, especially Hudson, Bergen, Passaic, and Middlesex counties. The highest rainfall total was found in Cranbury at 9.44 inches. Oakland came in a close second with 9.22 inches. Ringwood rounded up the top three with an impressive 8.70 inches.

The Hudson Valley and Connecticut saw plenty of wet weather as well. Some of the highest numbers seen in those areas were 6.90 inches in Chester, 6.30 inches in New Rochelle, and 5.07 inches in Danbury.

Henri might not have been the wind-maker that it initially was looking to be, especially for the five boroughs, but it sure soaked the region with the kind of rain that hasn’t been seen in this area in quite some time. In fact, Henri’s copious amounts of rain has now placed 2021 on the list of top five wettest Augusts with 9.65 inches.

As we look ahead, conditions will be drying out over the next few days, but we will trade in rain for heat as a high pressure system moves into the area.

Temperatures are likely to hover around the 90-degree mark Tuesday through Thursday, and increasing levels of humidity won’t make things any better.

The heat is unlikely to break until late Friday into Saturday.