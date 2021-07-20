Heavy heat, humidity return Tuesday

NEW YORK — Tuesday will feature a good deal of heat, but it will be short-lived as a cold front brings some storms on Wednesday followed by a more comfortable air mass that will stick around for the rest of the week.

Tuesday will be generally a sunny and hot day with temperatures climbing to around 90 degrees. The humidity won’t be too high, but it will be just enough to make it feel more like the lower 90s during the afternoon.

Wednesday starts out dry, but it will be a warm and humid day with highs in the mid 80s. A cold front will approach, bringing scattered showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon and it will linger into the evening hours.

Behind the front, the humidity will finally take a tumble allowing for Thursday and Friday to be a very nice pair of days. It will be mostly sunny through the period with highs in the lower 80s.

The comfortable conditions stick around through at least Saturday making it the pick of the weekend. It will be a sunny day with highs in the mid 80s.

For Sunday, the humidity makes a return ahead of an approaching cold front. Temperatures will climb toward 80 degrees before the risk of showers and thunderstorms develop in the afternoon. The shower threat may linger into Monday, but it should decrease in the afternoon. Highs will be in the mid 80s.