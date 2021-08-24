Heat, humidity creep back in after Henri

NEW YORK — After breaking numerous rainfall records and causing flooding issues all across the tri-state area, Henri has finally made its way out of the region.

Henri ended up leaving behind about 3 to 6 inches of rain over most of the five boroughs and Long Island, but some locations saw close to 10 inches of the wet stuff. The highest rainfall reported was in Queens with 9.85 inches Coming in second was Boerum Hill with 9.43 inches, and South Slope took third with 9.10 inches. Central Park collected 7.84 inches in their rain gauge.

New Jersey ended up being hit hard as well, especially Hudson, Bergen, Passaic, and Middlesex counties. The highest rainfall total was found in Cranbury at 9.44 inches. Oakland came in a close second with 9.22 inches. Ringwood rounded up the top three with an impressive 8.70 inches.

As the remnants of Henri drift away from the region, high pressure will begin to dominate the weather across New York and New Jersey.

The heat is on for the tri-state region. A Heat Advisory has been issued through Thursday for the city and surrounding suburbs as temperatures surge to around 90 degrees. Adding in the high humidity, it will feel more like the mid to upper 90s during the day.

Tuesday night will be a warm and muggy night as temperatures only drop into the mid 70s.

For Wednesday and Thursday, the heat will be in full force. Actual temperatures will climb to around 90 degrees for both days. With the humidity, it will feel more like the mid to upper 90s. While Wednesday looks to be dry, the risk of thunderstorms will increase on Thursday ahead of an approaching cold front.

Despite the passage of the front, it will still be a hot day on Friday. Temperatures will climb to around 90 degrees, but the humidity won’t be as oppressive.

Relief finally arrives on Saturday as high pressure builds in from the north. An easterly wind will develop bringing in a cooler breeze and a substantial amount of cloud cover during the day. Highs will struggle to reach 80 degrees.

A warm front will then approach the region on Sunday. That will bring the risk of scattered showers around as temperatures climb into the lower 80s.

It remains unsettled heading into Monday as winds shift back to the southwest bringing in a warm and sticky air mass. A few scattered storms may develop as temperatures climb into the mid 80s.