Heat, humidity return to kick off the week! How long will it last?

The heat and humidity are back! A high of 81 was reported at Central Park on Sunday and the mercury is expected to rise well into the 80s this week. Along with above normal temperatures, expect an unsettled weather pattern to take shape.

Sunshine will return Monday with highs in the mid-80s. It will be a sunny start followed by increasing clouds with scattered showers/storms developing later tonight.

Tuesday will be party sunny and a bit cooler as winds will be onshore for much of the day. Highs will be in the mid-to-upper 70s.

Then the heat returns Wednesday with temperatures soaring into the upper 80s.

Another frontal boundary will enter the picture and stall, bringing the potential for showers and storms in the second half of the week. Highs will become more seasonable later in the week.

Tracking the Tropics

The tropical wave we’ve been tracking over southeastern Mexico and the southern and central Gulf of Mexico has been officially named. Tropical Storm Nicholas is the fourteenth named storm of the Atlantic hurricane season. This is particularly concerning because Ida slammed the gulf coast just two weeks ago. The area is already saturated, and more rain is expected which will create more problems in the cleanup efforts.

Tropical storm conditions are expected along portions of the northeastern coast of Mexico and the coast of south Texas beginning on Monday. Storm surge will be the main concern along the coast of Texas. Also, periods of heavy rainfall are expected to impact portions of the Texas and Louisiana coasts through the middle of the week.

There are a few other areas we are watching, including an upper-level low north of the Bahamas. This disturbance could further develop and bring severe weather to the East Coast. It’s still early, but we’ll keep an eye on it.