Heat, humidity continue Monday with a chance of showers after record-breaking temps

NEW YORK — After a weekend of summerlike temperatures, the heat and humidity continue to stick around for another few days.

Central Park hit 90 degrees for the first time this year on Sunday, and records were broken across parts of the tri-state region.

The warm humid air will remain for the start of the workweek. Morning lows are slated to bottom out in the low 70s with areas of fog around daybreak. This will be especially noticeable near the coast and eastern Long Island.

Expect partly sunny skies with scattered showers and thunderstorms Monday afternoon. The high temperature will be 92 in the city and anywhere between 75 to 93 degrees in the suburbs. The normal high temperature in Central Park is 77 degrees.

The muggy and unsettled pattern will continue, allowing for showers and storms Tuesday and Wednesday. Then a weak cold front will arrive Wednesday night and is expected to stall south of here, allowing for the potential for periods of rain through Saturday morning.

Finally, anticipate cooler less humid air later in the week.