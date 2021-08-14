Heat, humidity continue this weekend but relief is on the way

Pedestrians and bicyclists make their way up Park Avenue during the first of three NYC’s Summer Streets days on Aug. 9, 2021. (Photo by Michael Nagle/Getty Images)

NEW YORK — Residents across the tri-state area can expect more heat and humidity this weekend.

Temperatures will climb into the upper 80s on Saturday and it will feel like the lower 90s with the humidity factored in.

An approaching cold front will keep temperatures from climbing higher. The frontal boundary will bring a few scattered showers — especially in the afternoon — capable of producing torrential downpours.

A refreshing air mass will follow behind on Sunday as an area of high pressure drives in a northerly wind. Temperatures will top out at around 80 degrees in the afternoon.

The milder weather will continue into next week.

Monday and Tuesday will feature sunny skies as temperatures climb into the lower 80s. The remnants of Tropical Storm Fred could impact the region heading into the second half of the week, as it tracks up along the East Coast.