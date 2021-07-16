Scorching heat, humidity continue into the weekend

NEW YORK — The blistering heat is sticking around for a few more days.

While the temperature did not necessarily hit 90 in Central Park on Thursday afternoon, it felt more like the mid 90s with the very high humidity. Unfortunately, we are going to get more of this, and it will feel worse on Friday as the heat index climbs closer to 100 degrees. The Heat Advisory that was expected to expire on Friday, has been extended into Saturday.

The cold front that supposed to cool things down, is slowing down allowing for the oppressive heat and humidity to bring stick around for an extra day.

The very warm temperatures in the morning will set the plate for a hotter day on Friday. Temperatures will climb into the lower 90s during the day and it could feel close to 100 degrees.

Late in the day a few scattered showers and thunderstorms may flare up well ahead of a cold front across interior sections. They may hold off from approaching the coastal sections until the evening hours.

The slow-moving nature of the cold front may allow for one more uncomfortably hot and humid day. Temperatures will be in upper 80s to near 90 on Saturday, with the heat index climbing back into the mid 90s. A few showers and thunderstorms will develop in the afternoon, but they will linger into the overnight hours as the front nearly stalls over the region.

A wave of low pressure will ride along the frontal boundary Saturday night and into Sunday keeping the risk of showers and thunderstorms around. Some of these showers may produce torrential downpours that could lead into flash flooding. The sun may struggle to come out on Sunday keeping temperatures in the 70s for most of the day.

It may remain unsettled heading into Monday as the frontal boundary will stick around keeping the risk of an isolated thunderstorm. Unlike Sunday through, the sun should be able to break through the clouds bringing the temperatures back into the 80s.