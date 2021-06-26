Heat, humidity and storms dominate weekend forecast in NY, NJ

A New York Waterway ferry is docked at the company’s Hoboken, New Jersey property on Aug. 5, 2019. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan)

NEW YORK — The weekend got off to a sticky start in parts of New York and New Jersey Saturday with high humidity, cloudy skies, and a little fog in some areas.

Temperatures were expected to climb into the mid-80s by the afternoon. The humidity will make it feel more like the upper 80s. The heat and humidity also could cause an isolated shower or thunderstorm later in the day.

The heat will turn up a notch on Sunday, with the humidity sending the heat index into the lower 90s. While the threat of a thunderstorm is possible, it’s less likely in the afternoon as a weak area of high pressure crosses through the region.

The start of the workweek won’t offer a reprieve from the heat, as temperatures are expected to soar into the mid-90s through at least Wednesday. Parts of New York and New Jersey could experience a heat wave.

There’s also a risk of a thunderstorm or shower each afternoon.

A frontal boundary could finally move in on Friday, bringing the best chance of scattered showers and a slight reprieve from the 90-degree heat.

