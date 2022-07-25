The extended heat wave came to a close as a cold front arrived, bringing severe thunderstorms and flooding downpours.

There was some street flooding in College Point and reports of large hail in Long Island as the storms crossed through.

The storms have since moved out to sea and skies started to clear for the rest of Monday night. Through the course of the night, the humidity will gradually lower as temperatures dip into the lower 70s.

Tuesday will feel much better with the lower levels of humidity. A disturbance will pass to the south and bring some clouds around during the day. Expect temperatures to top out in the mid 80s.

Expect more of the same on Wednesday with partly sunny skies and temperatures in the mid 80s. Late at night, a warm front will pass to the north, bringing the humidity and possibly an isolated shower.

It will feel very sticky on Thursday as southwesterly winds bring temperatures close to 90 degrees. Luckily, a cold front will bring the chance for scattered showers and thunderstorms during the day and bring relief from the heat and humidity for the weekend

By Friday, the humidity will dip back down, but it will remain on the warm side with highs in the upper 80s.

So far, the weekend looks great. It will be mostly sunny with highs holding in the mid 80s.