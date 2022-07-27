NEW YORK (PIX11) — Summertime heat and humidity is coming back. After a respite, a warm front will lift through the region bringing a surge of humidity on Thursday, making it feel oppressive. Friday will feature more of the same, but relief comes just in time for the weekend. While it will still be warm, the humidity will come back down.

Much of Wednesday night will feature a good deal of clouds. Through the course of the night, it will begin to feel more humid as temperatures dip down into the mid 70s. Overnight, there could be a few scattered showers or storms as the warm front crosses through the region.

On Thursday, a moist southwesterly flow will bring temperatures close to around 90 degrees in the city. Many areas just to the west of the city will likely end up climbing into the mid 90s. Adding in the heat and humidity, it will likely feel more like the mid to upper 90s within the five boroughs, while others may see the heat index climb to around 100. In the afternoon or evening, a few widely scattered storms may flare up and possibly contain a few hefty downpours.

Friday will be another humid day with temperatures climbing into the upper 80s with the heat index likely climbing past the 90-degree mark. Late in the day and in the evening, a cold front will bring the chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms.

While the front will not necessarily cool down the temperatures, it will bring us relief from the humidity for the weekend. Expect partly to mostly sunny skies for both Saturday and Sunday with daytime highs approaching the mid to upper 80s.

The heat and humidity will likely make a return by next week. Expect highs to possibly hit 90 degrees by Tuesday.