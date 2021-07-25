Heat and humidity return, temps to soar into 90s this week

A view of the New York City skyline, with the Empire State Building in the center, as seen from One World Trade, in Manhattan on June 15, 2021. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)

NEW YORK — The heat is back on. After a mild and calm Saturday, temperatures were expected to climb back into the upper 80s on Sunday.

Daytime heating combined with an approaching front will likely bring showers and storms to the area after 4 p.m. Some of these downpours may be strong or severe, with whipping winds in spots.

The heat and humidity will stick around for at least the first half of the workweek. High temperatures are expected to soar into the 90s on Monday and Tuesday, and the humidity will make it feel even hotter.

More showers and storms are on tap Wednesday and Thursday, followed by relief from the heat later in the week.