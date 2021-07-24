Heat and humidity make a comeback Sunday

NEW YORK — It’s a nice start to the weekend with plenty of sunshine, light winds and low humidity.

Conditions will remain dry this evening, so all is swell for the Mets game against the Toronto Blue Jays (airing on PIX11 at 7 p.m.). However, a warm front will aid in bringing showers and storms during the overnight/early morning hours, mainly between 4-10 a.m. Storms will be isolated with lows bottoming out around 70.

If you have any outdoor plans for the rest of the weekend, you should be alright on Sunday afternoon. For those of you heading to the beach, the best time to head to the shore will be from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Just be aware that there’s a high rip current risk through Sunday Evening.

But, things are slated to take a turn later in the day. Daytime heating combined with an approaching front will likely bring showers and storms to the area after 4 p.m. Some of these downpours may be strong to severe with whipping winds in spots.

Then the heat and humidity will return early in the weeks with highs near 90. Keep in mind that it will feel hotter when you combine the two ingredients. More showers and storms are on tap Wednesday and Thursday followed by relief from the heat later in the week.