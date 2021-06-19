Heat and humidity continue on Father’s Day

NEW YORK — Though this is technically the last weekend of Spring, it sure feels like summer, as high temperatures were around 90 degrees in and around the city on Saturday.

A few showers and rumbles of thunder are likely overnight as a weak disturbance moves through the tri-state area, but we’re back to steamy conditions on Father’s Day Sunday.

Most of us will stay completely dry during the day, but a pop-up shower is possible in the late afternoon and early evening, especially north and west of town. High temperatures will be near 90 degrees, so make sure Dad has a good spot to cool down.

Monday is more of the same, with high temps around 90 degrees and heat index values in the mid-90s in the peak afternoon heating hours.

Relief arrives in the form of a cold front on Tuesday, but that front will also bring rain to the region.