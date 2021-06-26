Heat and humidity build into next week

NEW YORK — Another heat wave is lurking early next week in the tri-state area.

Saturday afternoon’s showers will fizzle out overnight, leaving lots of moisture on the ground and a muggy start to Sunday. High temperatures on Sunday will be in the upper 80s, and the humidity will make it feel like the low 90s at times under a partly cloudy sky. However, a stiff breeze from the south will help keep it from feeling too stagnant.

Most of us stay dry on Sunday, but a quick pop-up afternoon shower can’t be ruled out. Monday and Tuesday are even hotter, with highs in the low 90s on Monday and mid-90s on Tuesday.

The heat index will reach near 100 in the afternoon on both days, so avoid heavy outdoor activity from mid-day through the early evening.