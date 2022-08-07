NEW YORK (PIX11) — Sunday is going to be another hot one in the New York City area.

The high temperature will be near 93 degrees for the city and the lower 80s to upper 90s for the suburbs. With the humidity, it will feel anywhere from 95 to 105 degrees across most of the area. An isolated shower or two may pass across the region at some point in the afternoon.

Hot and humid conditions will continue into the start of the new work week. A heat advisory is in effect for the entire area through Monday evening. The atmosphere may stabilize a bit by Monday with mainly sunny skies. Highs will climb into the low to upper 90s across the tri-state area and the heat index is expected to reach triple digits again.

It will remain hot on Tuesday with temperatures topping out at around 94. Changes won’t move in until the middle of the work week as a slow-moving frontal boundary brings the risk of scattered showers and storms. The front may slow down and meander to the south on Wednesday, keeping the risk of showers while temperatures should cool down to around 89.

By Thursday and Friday, the heat and humidity should have cleared out.