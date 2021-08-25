Heat advisory in NY, NJ as hot, humid weather settles in

NEW YORK — The heat is on for the tri-state region. A heat advisory is in effect for the city and surrounding suburbs Wednesday as temperatures are set to surge to 90 degrees and above.

For Wednesday and Thursday, the heat will be in full force.

Actual temperatures will climb to the low 90s both days, but with the humidity it will fee more like the mid to upper 90s. On Thursday it could feel close to 100 degrees.

While Wednesday looks to be dry, the risk of thunderstorms will increase on Thursday ahead of an approaching cold front.

Despite the passage of the front, it will still be another hot day Friday. Temperatures will climb to around 90 degrees, but the humidity won’t be as oppressive as earlier in the week.

Relief finally arrives on Saturday as high pressure builds in from the north. An easterly wind will develop bringing in a cooler breeze and a substantial amount of cloud cover during the day. Highs will struggle to reach 80 degrees.

A warm front will then approach the region on Sunday. That will bring the risk of scattered showers around as temperatures climb into the lower 80s.

It remains unsettled heading into Monday as winds shift back to the southwest bringing in a warm and sticky air mass. A few scattered storms may develop as temperatures climb into the mid 80s.