Heat advisory in NY, NJ as temps soar into 90s Tuesday

NEW YORK — Conditions have been quite bearable for the beginning of July, but the dog days of summer are set to return Tuesday as a high pressure system parks itself south of the area.

The National Weather Service issued a heat advisory for New York City and areas north of the city, as well as much of New Jersey, from 11 a.m. Tuesday through 8 p.m. Wednesday.

Temperatures are expected to rise into the mid 90s in the city and inland areas Tuesday, with more of the same Wednesday.

We can expect partly sunny, hot and very humid conditions Tuesday afternoon, with strong to possibly severe thunderstorms possible as we approach the evening.

Heat index values are likely to approach 100 degrees in some areas, so be sure to limit your time in the sun and avoid strenuous activities. Don’t forget to keep an eye on your pets as well.

The heat will subside somewhat during the second half of the week as temperatures drop back to seasonable levels, however our attention will then turn to Tropical Storm Elsa. There is no real danger for the tri-state area as Elsa will be in a weakened state when it enters the region, but it could give us some decent rainfall.

The latest models have shifted Elsa’s track further inland, but there is still a chance that it could bypass us altogether.