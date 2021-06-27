NEW YORK — Brace yourselves, potentially dangerous heat and humidity are on the horizon.

The National Weather Service issued a heat advisory for northeast New Jersey from noon on Sunday through at least 8 p.m. on Tuesday. The advisory will expand to include New York City, the lower Hudson Valley and parts of Connecticut at noon on Monday.

The weather service warned 90-degree temperatures mixed with high humidity could make it feel in excess of 100 degrees on Monday and Tuesday. Wednesday won’t be much better with highs in the mid-90s under mostly sunny skies, setting up the possibility of another heat wave.

A heat wave is declared when temperatures reach 90 degrees or above for three consecutive days.

For the full seven-day forecast, click here

On Sunday, temperatures were expected to top out in the upper 80s to low 90s with high humidity. There’s a slight chance for an afternoon storm or passing shower, however, most of the day will be partly cloudy.

New York City’s cooling centers opened Sunday ahead of the possible heat wave. However, New York City Emergency Management Commissioner John Scrivani said not all libraries and senior centers are available.

You can find the nearest cooling center via an online interactive map.