Heat advisory remains in place Thursday as hot, humid weather continues

NEW YORK — The heat peaked on Thursday as temperatures climbed into the lower 90s. The high humidity made it feel more like the upper 90s to around 100 degrees during the afternoon. A few isolated storms developed well ahead of an approaching cold front late in the day, however most of them have dissipated with the loss of daytime heating.

It remains hot on Friday, but the cold front arrives not only to break the heat this weekend, but it will bring scattered showers and storms. Some of it could come down hard on what is still a very wet ground from Henri this past weekend. A Flash Flood Watch has been issued for much of New Jersey starting Friday afternoon.

An isolated shower or thunderstorm will be possible during the early evening hours of Thursday night. The rest of the night will be mainly clear, but very warm and humid. Temperatures will drop into the upper 70s.

Friday starts out with hazy sunshine. Temperatures will climb to around 90, with the heat index approaching the mid 90s. Starting in the afternoon, a cold front will bring a better chance of scattered showers and storms especially across areas west of the city. These storms should linger into the evening before we may get a break during the overnight hours.

A wave of low pressure will ride along the frontal boundary on Saturday bringing more showers. Most of it should be focused across areas to the west and south of the city. Any one of the showers could be slow-moving and produce torrential downpours leading to flash flooding.

Due to the localized nature of the downpours, rainfall amounts will vary quite a bit, with some spots possibly getting as much as 1 to 3 inches of rain. The best chance of getting the heavy downpours will be in New Jersey. In addition to the heavy downpours, an easterly wind will make it significantly cooler. Highs on Saturday will likely stay in the 70s.

Sunday looks to be the better half of the weekend, but a warm front could bring the risk of additional showers. Afternoon temperatures will be at around 80 degrees.

Warmer and more humid conditions return on Monday as southwesterly winds develop behind the warm front. That could spark a few more afternoon showers and thunderstorms. Highs will be around the mid 80s.