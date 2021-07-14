Hazy, hot and humid for the rest of the week

NEW YORK — The story for the rest of the week is all about the heat.

A Bermuda High is setting up off the coast bringing in a good southwesterly flow across the northeast and that will bring temperatures up to the 90s with heat indices into the mid 90s. For this reason, a Heat Advisory has been posted for both Thursday and Friday.

A disturbance crossing through the region on Wednesday allowed for a few widely scattered thunderstorms to flare up in the afternoon. Some of these storms have been strong enough to produce gusty winds and hail. The risk of storms will linger through the early evening hours, then they should diminish leaving us with a warm and humid night.

While some fog may redevelop overnight, it won’t be as thick nor widespread as the previous night.

On Thursday, expect a lot of sunshine throughout the day. Temperatures will soar to around 90, but it will feel more like the mid 90s in the afternoon. While an isolated storm could develop in the afternoon, the risk will be very low, and it will likely be dry for the vast majority.

The heat will continue for Friday. Temperatures will climb further into the lower 90s, with the heat index climbing further into the upper 90s. A slow-moving cold front will approach the northeast and it may spark several late day showers and thunderstorms especially for areas north and west of the city.

Through the weekend temperatures trail back down into the 80s as a cold front approaches. That frontal boundary will bring in a good deal of clouds along with the risk of scattered showers and thunderstorms. On Sunday, some these storms could contain torrential downpours that could lead to localized flooding.

Eventually the front should sweep through Sunday night allowing the humidity to finally ease. There could still be thunderstorm on Monday afternoon, but the day, overall, will be much better. Temperatures will climb into the mid 80s.