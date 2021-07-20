Hazy conditions could return to NYC area tomorrow

NEW YORK — What should have been a sunny day the city ended up being shrouded by a very thick haze.

The hazy condition was smoke coming from wildfires that are located in the Pacific Northwest as well as Western Canada. The jet stream brought the smoke to the northeast bringing not only very low visibility, but also very poor air quality.

Environmental Departments from each state across the Northeast issued Air Quality Alerts on Tuesday indicating how unhealthy the air was because of the smoke.

While there will be some improvement on Wednesday, a cold front arriving late in the day will help clean out the air by Thursday.

This cold front could also bring a round of severe storms in the afternoon and evening. Aside from the haze, it will be a warm evening.

Temperatures on Tuesday night will drop into the lower 70s. Across northern sections, we’ll have to watch a line of storms from Upstate New York that may approach during the overnight hours. Most of it should weaken or swing to the east as they approach the coast.

Wednesday should start out with hazy sunshine. Toward the midday hours, the cold front will bring scattered showers and thunderstorms that could be on the severe side during the afternoon and evening. These storms could contain damaging winds and large hail.

Once the front passes Wednesday night, that should clear out the smokey conditions leaving us with a wonderful stretch for the rest of the week. It will be partly to mostly sunny on Thursday and Friday with the humidity finally taking a break. Temperatures will only top out in the lower 80s.

Saturday should be fine as well with highs in the mid 80s. By Sunday, a frontal boundary will bring back the risk of scattered storms. Highs will be in the mid 80s.

Heading into next week, the heat and humidity will return. Temperatures will be around 90 on Monday with the risk of a thunderstorm.