Halloween weekend weather: More rain before clouds clear; temps hover in the 60s

Clouds are seen above the Brooklyn Bridge (Credit: JOHANNES EISELE/AFP via Getty Images)

NEW YORK — More rain and cloudy skies were on tap for the first half of Halloween weekend across New York and New Jersey.

A wave of low pressure offshore will bring more rain, mostly east of the city, in the afternoon and evening Saturday. Showers should taper off Saturday night.

When all is said and done, around an inch of rain will be possible for the entire region.

High temperatures will be in the mid-60s.

Conditions should clear up in time for Halloween festivities on Sunday. A few scattered showers early in the morning will give way to partly cloudy skies and temperatures around 65 degrees. In the evening, temperatures will drop down into the upper 50s.

Next week will start out dry. Expect mostly sunny skies on Monday with highs around 60 degrees.