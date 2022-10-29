NEW YORK (PIX11) — A crisp start to the Halloween weekend brings temperatures in the 20s and 30s across the tri-state area. However, Saturday afternoon will feature sunny skies with highs climbing to around 60 in the city and ranging from low 50s to low 60s for the suburbs.

At night, temps will drop into the 40s for the Central Park area and even cooler for areas North and West. This is likely to prompt another Frost Advisory. With high pressure sticking around through much of the weekend, dry conditions roll over into Sunday, as well.

Sunday will start out with clear skies, but clouds may be on the increase during the latter part of the day. Temperatures are expected to moderate in the lower 60s.

On Halloween, a storm system is expected to approach, bringing the unfortunate chance of showers for the trick-or-treaters. The good news is that the storm is weakening, indicating that the day will not be a washout. Still, the raingear might be needed over the costumes when the evening activities get underway. Temperatures will be in the mid-60s.

There may still be a few leftover clouds around on Tuesday, but the skies will clear out as the day progresses. Highs will be in the upper 60s. A nice stretch of seasonable weather is expected from mid-week through Friday.