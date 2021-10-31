Halloween weather: Mostly dry, mild temperatures for trick-or-treating

Group of kids with Halloween costumes walking to trick or treating (Getty Images)

NEW YORK — Halloween revelers can expect a mostly dry day with a few spot showers possible in between.

Temperatures will top out in the mid-60s, so there’s a good chance you won’t need to cover up your costume while trick-or-treating. Overnight lows will fall into the 50s.

The mild weather will continue Monday, with a high near 60 degrees in New York City.

A cold front will arrive on Tuesday, bringing the coldest temperatures so far this season. Daytime temperatures will max out in the 50s and overnight lows will drop into the 40s.

Some areas north and west of the city may even see some snowflakes.