Gusty winds Friday night leads to much cooler weekend

NEW YORK — The week ended with another stunning day.

Temperatures soared back into the upper 60s to around 70 degrees. LaGuardia, Kennedy, Islip and Bridgeport all tied or surpassed their record highs for the day. The spring tease comes to a sudden halt as a cold front sweeps through the region.

Gone are the 60s and 70s for now as gusty northwesterly winds bring temperatures back down to earth. Those winds, in fact, will be rather strong with gusts to 50 mph possible. A Wind Advisory has been issued through early Saturday morning as the winds could bring tree limbs down causing a few power outages.

Skies will be clear Friday night but the northwesterly winds will cause temperatures to take a dive down into the mid 30s. The gusty conditions will cause wind chills to be in the upper teens for many areas by early Saturday morning.

The winds should ease during the day on Saturday but it will be a much cooler day. Temperatures will be in the upper 40s under sunny skies, but the brisk breeze will make it feel more like the 30s.

On Sunday, temperatures partially recover back toward 50 degrees or so, but the winds may pick right back up late in the day ahead of another cold front. Wind chill values will likely hold in the 30s before it drops back into the 20s in the evening.

The work week starts with a cold note. Temperatures will top out at around 40 on Monday under mostly sunny skies. A storm system could approach on Tuesday bringing the chance of some snowflakes at the onset before it changes over to rain. Better details will come during the weekend.