NEW YORK (PIX11) — An area of high pressure brought nothing but sunny skies on Tuesday.

While it was cool, temperatures were right around where they should be for this time of the year. A weak frontal boundary on Wednesday passes the region, bringing just some clouds around. Temperatures will cool down into Thursday, but a quick recovery is in store toward the start of the weekend.

The forecast models are beginning to show some alignment with a storm that could come Sunday night into Monday, but there are still some questions on the exact impacts and timing.

Skies will remain clear for Tuesday night. Overnight temperatures will dip into the mid-30s under a light westerly wind.

It will be a familiar feeling for Wednesday. Aside from a few passing clouds associated with a cold front, temperatures will end up topping out in the mid-40s.

Winds will shift more northwesterly and cool temperatures will be down for Thursday. Despite ample sunshine, temperatures will struggle to get out of the 30s with highs topping at around 40 degrees.

Milder air filters in on Friday as the winds turn toward the southwest. We will see highs bounce back to around 50 degrees.

Saturday will start sunny with highs topping out in the lower 50s, with a few clouds coming in during the latter part of the day.

Clouds will build on Sunday, but much of the day will dry. The cloud cover may cause temperatures to back down into the upper 40s. Any rain associated with the next storm system should hold off until Sunday night.

As mentioned, the forecast models are lining up somewhat for a storm system that will arrive late on Sunday night and bring rain into Monday. There are still many uncertainties concerning how strong the storm system will be and how long it will linger around.

There is also a chance the storm may be slow to exit causing the rain threat to possibly linger around through at least the middle part of next week.