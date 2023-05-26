NEW YORK (PIX11) — It is shaping up to be delightful for the unofficial start of summer.

Two areas of high pressure in the Ohio Valley and off the coast of New England will keep the region dry through the period and temperatures will be on the warm side with 80 degrees possible by the end of the extended weekend.

It will also suppress a storm system to the south although it may bring in a few more clouds around by Memorial Day.

Skies will remain clear Friday night. It will be comfortable as well as temperatures end up dropping into the upper 50s.

For Saturday and Sunday, skies will remain generally sunny for both days with high pressure in full control. Winds will shift more to the southwest and that will help bring temperatures up into the upper 70s.

There will be a few more clouds around on Memorial Day as the storm affecting the Carolinas and Virginia creep northward. Despite the cloud cover, it will likely be the warmest day of the long weekend as temperatures climb to around 80 degrees.

Late on Monday, a frontal boundary to the north dips south and will bring down the temperatures a little for Tuesday. Expect highs to be in the lower 70s under mostly sunny skies.

Toward the end of the week, we will see temperatures surging back up once again. Expect highs to be in the upper 80s to around 90 by Thursday and Friday of next week.