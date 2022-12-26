NEW YORK (PIX11) — After a frigid holiday weekend, there is some warmth coming back. While that is certainly good news, it will come with a price. A storm system could bring in the chance of some rain into the forecast as we ring in 2023.

Monday night will be another cold night as temperatures drive down into the mid 20s in New York City. At least the winds are on the light side, so it will not feel as harsh as the previous couple of nights. The expected wind chills will be around upper teens to around 20 degrees through the night.

Tuesday will feature a good deal of sunshine. As the wind continues to be on the light side, the sun should help bring temperatures up into the upper 30s during the afternoon.

The area of high pressure bringing in the sunny generally quiet conditions will start to shift offshore bringing in a milder southwesterly wind on Wednesday and for the rest of the week. Temperatures will end up topping out in the mid 40s on Wednesday and make their way into the lower 50s by Friday.

While temperatures will make their way into the mid 50s for the weekend, there will be a storm system that could bring the chance of rain. That may cause a soggy start to 2023 with the threat of rain develop late on Saturday and continuing into Sunday morning.